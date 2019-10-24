Runoff candidates for House District 88 seat share their visions for the state

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The candidates for Louisiana’s House of Representatives District 88 seat in Ascension Parish shared some of their vision Wednesday should they be elected.
Kathy Edmonston is going up against Brandon Trosclair. Both are Republicans, and both spoke a little bit about the future of the state’s economy.
“We’re going to lower auto insurance on day number one. We’re going to have a better business climate. We’re going to reform ITEP that John Bel Edwards ruined. Thirty-two percent of our economy is in the chemical businesses industry,” said Trosclair.
“Regulations and tax burdens, businesses and families, that just goes with small government. I believe in small government. I believe large on the people, and I just believe we have entirely too many regulations,” Edmonston said.
Election Day is Nov. 16.
