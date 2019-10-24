$375 million plant expansion in Plaquemine to create 1,400 jobs

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Over 150 jobs are being added as part of an expansion of the SNF Holding Company water polymer plant in Plaquemine.
Governor John Bel Edwards and SNF president John Pittman announced a $375 million expansion to the water-treatment and water-condition polymer plant on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The company will retain 390 existing jobs while adding 150 positions with an average annual salary of $87,300 plus benefits.
The project will support 1,400 direct and indirect jobs in Iberville Parish and the broader Capital Region, according to Louisiana Economic Development.
SNF produces acrylamide monomer and polyacrylamide powders and emulsions.
With the expansion, the company will add additional polyacrylamide powder and emulsion lines, one additional acrylamide monomer production line, and new purification equipment. Additionally, the company will develop infrastructure and logistics capabilities to support the increased manufacturing capacity at the site.
SNF’s additional investment will expand production at its 1,000-acre site, which is the largest site by acreage in the SNF global portfolio.
