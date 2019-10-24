How safe is Baton Rouge tap water? Water company and environmental group disagree.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new 2019 database report released Oct.22 by the national environmental non-profit, Environmental Working Group (EWG), says Baton Rouge tap water contains four different contaminants that are over EWG’s health guidelines, but well below federal limits (where applicable). The organization says Baton Rouge’s levels of arsenic, a contaminant they say can lead to cancer, are 38 times higher than their guidelines. They also say the levels of chloroform, radium, and total trihalomethanes are past EWG guidelines.