Greater Baton Rouge State Fair starts Thursday, runs through Nov. 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year again! The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off Thursday, Oct. 24.
There will be performances every day of the week. On opening day, attendees can hear from Travis Matte & the Kingpins. Other performers include Old Dawgs, Studio 4 Band, Ivory White, Russell McLain, the Rusty Yates Band, Burnhouse, and MJ & the Redeemers. Click here for a full music schedule.
There will also be food, rides, and activities for the kids.
HOURS
- Monday through Friday: 5 to 10 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 12 to 10 p.m.
PRICING
- Weekdays (Mon. through Thurs.): $5
- Weekends (Fri. through Sun.): $10
- Anyone under 48″: FREE
The fair is held at Airline Highway Park, located at 16072 Airline Hwy. Discount tickets are available for purchase here.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.