5 former LSU players with standout performances against Auburn set to serve as guest captains

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five former LSU standouts who had memorable moments in wins over Auburn will serve as guest captains Saturday when No. 2 LSU hosts No. 9 Auburn in Death Valley.
The five guest captains will be Tommy Hodson, Eddie Fuller, Troy Twillie, Demetrius Byrd, and Cole Tracy.
Hodson hooked up with Fuller for a fourth quarter touchdown to give LSU a 7-6 win over No. 4 Auburn in 1988 at home in the contest dubbed the “Earthquake Game.”
Twillie intercepted a Patrick Nix pass in the end zone as the clock read all zeroes in 1995 to hold on for a 12-6 win over No. 5 Auburn in Tiger Stadium.
Byrd caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Matt Flynn in 2007 with only one tick on the clock to lift LSU to a 30-24 win over Auburn in Death Valley.
Tracy was true from 42 yards out as time expired to give LSU a 22-21 win over No. 7 Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2018.
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.