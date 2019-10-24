Gulf Invest 97L given 50% chance of development

Gulf Invest 97L given 50% chance of development
Invest 97L has been given a 50% chance of development as of Thursday morning. (Source: NHC)
By Jay Grymes | October 24, 2019 at 8:53 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 9:28 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico has been tagged by the National Hurricane Center as Invest 97L.

Invest 97L has been given a 50% chance of tropical development over the next three to five days as it slowly moves north and northeast towards the central Gulf coast.

The forecast for 97L should become a bit clearer late Thursday as more models become available, but a very preliminary assessment suggests that this system could be an active rainmaker for SE Louisiana sometime early next week.

Invest 97L has been given a 50% chance of development as of Thursday morning.
Invest 97L has been given a 50% chance of development as of Thursday morning. (Source: NHC)

Tropical formation in the Gulf during October is uncommon but it does happen. Louisiana’s most recent example is 1985′s Hurricane Juan.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.