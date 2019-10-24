Gulf Invest 97L given 50% chance of development

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico has been tagged by the National Hurricane Center as Invest 97L.
Invest 97L has been given a 50% chance of tropical development over the next three to five days as it slowly moves north and northeast towards the central Gulf coast.
The forecast for 97L should become a bit clearer late Thursday as more models become available, but a very preliminary assessment suggests that this system could be an active rainmaker for SE Louisiana sometime early next week.
Tropical formation in the Gulf during October is uncommon but it does happen. Louisiana’s most recent example is 1985′s Hurricane Juan.
