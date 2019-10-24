FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch issued for Friday morning through Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southern Louisiana east of the Atchafalaya Basin as well as the southwestern Mississippi counties. The watch goes into effect 7 a.m. Friday and is currently expected to remain in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Clouds have moved in through the day and rains will begin to spread across the WAFB area late Thursday into early Friday.
The Friday forecast is a very wet one, with rain likely throughout most, if not all, of the day. The heaviest rains will be from the morning into the mid/late afternoon, with some neighborhoods getting as much is 2” to 3” by Friday night. In fact, isolated totals approaching 4” or more can’t be ruled out.
After a morning start in the low 60s Friday, highs will top out near 70° to the lower 70s for the afternoon.
The threat for severe weather Friday is very low, but it is not zero. River flooding is not expected to be a major concern, but the forecasted rains will be enough to generate local street and nuisance neighborhood flooding.
After what looks to be a washout Friday, LSU Tiger fans are focusing on Saturday morning and the weather for pregame tailgating. Unfortunately, rain is likely early Saturday, but the Storm Team is hopeful that most, if not all, of the rain should be coming to an end before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Tiger Stadium. Temperatures Saturday are expected to remain in the 60s through the day.
The bottom line is the Storm Team recommends you take rain gear if you’re heading to the LSU campus Saturday morning. And Jaguar fans headed to Alcorn State should also be ready for Saturday morning rains, with the action tapering off during the afternoon there too.
While all of this is happening, we’re also watching an area in the western Gulf of Mexico tagged as Invest 97L for potential tropical development. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently giving the area a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next day or so, but the system is likely going to merge with the stormy weather that would be pushing through the central Gulf Coast Friday and Saturday. In the end, while we do not anticipate a tropical landfall with the system, it will add additional tropical moisture to an already wet setup for the next two days.
Rains come to an end around midday or the early afternoon Saturday, with slow clearing later in the day. Sunday looks like a nice day, with fair to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Monday also looks to be mainly dry, with isolated to scattered afternoon/evening rains returning Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday as the next cold front rolls through the region and we could see some lingering rains into the first half of Thursday. Hopefully for the little ghosts and goblins, it all clears out in time for the Thursday evening Halloween trick-or-treating.
