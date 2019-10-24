FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch issued for Friday morning through Saturday afternoon

While all of this is happening, we’re also watching an area in the western Gulf of Mexico tagged as Invest 97L for potential tropical development. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently giving the area a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next day or so, but the system is likely going to merge with the stormy weather that would be pushing through the central Gulf Coast Friday and Saturday. In the end, while we do not anticipate a tropical landfall with the system, it will add additional tropical moisture to an already wet setup for the next two days.