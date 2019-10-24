FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front approaches Friday with heavy rain likely

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not quite “as chilly” this morning as it was yesterday, but it’s still a nice, cool autumn start – temperatures in the upper 40°s to lower 50°s.
All quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; not only this morning but for the majority of the day ahead; however, the dry weather will be coming to an end later this evening and overnight.
In the meantime, expect mostly sunny skies this morning – increasing clouds this afternoon, a high tops out in the mid 70°s; overnight, get ready for the rain, a 70% coverage of showers, a low of 61°; tomorrow, definitely an “umbrella day – and evening”, widespread showers – a high of 70°.
