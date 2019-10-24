FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front approaches Friday with heavy rain likely

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re dry for now but light showers will start to move inland by this evening, with rains increasing in coverage and intensity overnight. Today’s highs will top out in the low to mid-70s as clouds increase. Tonight, temperatures will level out with morning lows in the low to mid-60s.
Into Friday, it looks close to a washout for much of the area with off an on rains through the day, some of which could be heavy. Highs will top out near or a little above 70 for most. The rains could be heavy at times and some of it will likely continue into Friday evening.
We may see a slight lull in rains late Friday night before one more batch moves through on Saturday morning. We’re still hoping to see most of it gone by lunchtime or so on Saturday, leaving us drier for LSU football in the afternoon. But anyone planning on tailgating should plan on some rain in the morning. It will be somewhat of a cool day with game temps in the mid to upper 60s.
We salvage the second half of the weekend with beautiful weather expected for Sunday, after a morning start in the low 50s. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Monday looks to stay mainly dry and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s.
A chance of showers returns by Tuesday, with better rain chances by Wednesday in association with our next cold front. Wednesday’s highs will reach the low to mid-70s.
The extended outlook currently suggests rains end early on Halloween, with a significant cool down in the wake of that front. Our models have differing solutions on just how cool it gets, but for now, it looks like it’s fair to plan on evening temps in the 50s potentially falling into the 40s.
