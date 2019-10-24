DA recuses himself in Perkins porn case

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Citing a conflict of interest, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux has recused his office from prosecuting the child pornography and rape case against a former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and his wife. Perrilloux has asked Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to appoint a member of the AG’s staff or “a district attorney of another district in the place of the recused district attorney” to prosecute the case.
Dennis Perkins, 44, is due in court for a bond hearing Oct. 30. His wife, Cynthia, 34, is due in court Oct. 28.
Both defendants will be subject to a Gwen’s Law hearing on those same dates. At that time, a judge will decide if there’s a likelihood the defendants would be a threat to the community if released. If the judge decides either would be a threat, bail can be denied and the defendant(s) would be ordered to stay in jail until trial.
The husband and wife were arrested as a result of a criminal probe headed up by the Louisiana Attorney’s General Office.
Dennis Perkins, known as Denny, was a lieutenant with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit (SWAT) before being terminated the week of Oct. 21. He was hired in 2002 from the Walker Police Department.
In addition to the pornography and abuse charges, he was also charged with obstruction of justice after allegedly tossing his cell phone into a river in north Louisiana after finding out investigators were there to take him into custody, a source familiar with the case said.
His wife resigned Wednesday, Oct. 23 from her position as a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says Denny Perkins is charged with 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of first degree rape, three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, and two counts of obscenity.
Cynthia Perkins is charged with 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and two counts of first degree rape. She’s being held on a $500,000 bond, while her husband is being held on a $1,675,000 bond.
Both arrests were the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), Louisiana State Police, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Landry said.
Click here to read the letter Perilloux sent to the Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.