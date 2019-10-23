Woman arrested after reportedly stealing from people’s cars in Bellingrath neighborhood

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A woman is now behind bars after reportedly stealing numerous items from people’s cars in the Bellingrath neighborhood and surrounding subdivisions.
The Central Police Department says Brianna Smith was arrested Monday, Oct. 21 on charges of simple burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing, and theft over $200.
The police department asks anyone who thinks they were a victim of Smith to contact the Central Police Department at 225-367-1254 in order to recover their stolen property.
