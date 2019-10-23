Suspected trespasser trying to stay warm sparks house fire, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire on North 17th Street just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department believe the fire was caused by by someone tresspassing in the home trying to stay warm.
Temperatures were below 50 degrees Wednesday morning.
Firefighters say the fire had extended into the attic.
The fire was extinguished before it could spread to adjacent structures.
As the capital area experiences chilly temperatures for the first time this fall, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says it’s not too early to begin preparing for winter weather and recommend following these ten easy steps to keep you and your family safe.
