Southern men’s basketball team picked to finish 6th in SWAC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern men’s basketball team has been selected to finish sixth in the SWAC conference for the 2019-2020 season.
According to coach Sean Woods and his staff worked hard during the offseason to bring in new Jaguars who fit his specific system. “My staff did a great job overhauling our program. The young men we were blessed to bring in or not only talented basketball players but some great young men that have a championship pedigree to bring Southern Basketball back to a high level of competitiveness,” said Sean Woods.
Predicted Order of Finish
1. Prairie View A&M (161)
2. Texas Southern (156)
3. Grambling State (146)
4. Alabama State (140)
5. Jackson State (102)
6. Southern (99)
7. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (86)
8. Alabama A&M (68)
9. Alcorn State (46)
10. Mississippi Valley State (40)
The Jags will open up the season Friday, October 25 vs. Wiley College at 5:00 PM in the Mini Dome for an exhibition game. Regular season play for the Jags will start at home Wednesday, November 6, when they play host to Loyola (New Orleans) at 6:30 PM.
