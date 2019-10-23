Several high school football games moved in anticipation of heavy rain Friday

By Rachael Thomas | October 23, 2019 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 4:22 PM

(WAFB) - Multiple Sportsline Friday Nite high school football games have been rescheduled due to the threat for rain Friday, Oct. 25.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front approaches Friday with heavy rain likely

The following games have been moved from Friday to Thursday, Oct. 24:

  • Berwick at St. James
  • Northeast at Episcopal
  • Live Oak at Denham Springs
  • Thrive Academy at Southern Lab
  • Capitol at Port Allen
  • St. Michael vs. Tara at Istrouma
  • Newman at St. Charles Catholic

A couple of other games are still up in the air, with a decision expected before Thursday. Those games include McKinley at Dutchtown and Notre Dame at Central Private.

