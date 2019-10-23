Several high school football games moved in anticipation of heavy rain Friday

(WAFB) - Multiple Sportsline Friday Nite high school football games have been rescheduled due to the threat for rain Friday, Oct. 25.
The following games have been moved from Friday to Thursday, Oct. 24:
- Berwick at St. James
- Northeast at Episcopal
- Live Oak at Denham Springs
- Thrive Academy at Southern Lab
- Capitol at Port Allen
- St. Michael vs. Tara at Istrouma
- Newman at St. Charles Catholic
A couple of other games are still up in the air, with a decision expected before Thursday. Those games include McKinley at Dutchtown and Notre Dame at Central Private.
