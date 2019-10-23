Officer fired over video showing family held at gunpoint after 4-year-old took doll from store

Williams said she notified Officer Christopher Meyer of his termination. Meyer was one of a group of officers seen on video drawing his gun and cursing at Iesha Harper, who was pregnant and holding a baby, and her fiance, Dravon Ames. Officers were responding to a complaint about shoplifting last May. When questioned, the couple said they were unaware their 4-year-old daughter had taken a doll from a store. No one was charged in the case.