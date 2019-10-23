Metro Council to discuss Air BnBs, red light cameras

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will take up two hot topic items in Wednesday’s meeting.
First, leaders will discuss Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s proposal to extend the city’s contract with a private red light camera firm. The proposed four-year contract renewal will reduce costs for collections and allow the city to get newer equipment, according to city-parish CAO Darryl Gissel.
Council members will also table ordinances to regulate short-term rentals, like AirBnBs, in the city-parish.
People like Marie Constantine, who lives in Spanish Town, are riled up, concerned the properties will take over their area.
“You have a full-blown business that’s really a hotel, but it’s the worst kind of hotel because it’s a hotel with no on-site manager,” said Marie Constantine.
Councilwoman Tara Wicker says her number one priority is to “preserve the integrity and character of the existing historical neighborhoods.”
