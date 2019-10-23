LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. ready for Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall is ready to go for the game against Auburn Saturday.
During today’s SEC Teleconference head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed that he is ready for play against Auburn.
Marshall, one of LSU’s leading receivers has missed three games after suffering a foot injury during LSU’s win over Vanderbilt 66-38. The wide receiver underwent foot surgery to fix the fracture.
According to Orgeron, he did not expect to have Marshall back until the game against Alabama on November 9.
The Tigers are set to kickoff against Auburn at 2:30 PM in Death Valley. Fans will also be able to watch the game on CBS.
