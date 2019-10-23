LSU tennis player Taylor Bridges takes ITA Southern Women’s Singles Title

After five rounds of main competition play, the final match of the singles bracket pit LSU against LSU. The match began with both Tigers contesting an even contest, splitting the first six games 3-3. Bridges was able to gain some momentum, charging ahead and taking the next three games to win the set 6-3. The second set was a strong performance from Bridges as she didn’t allow Corley to win a game, winning the set 6-0 and securing the singles title.