LSU tennis player Taylor Bridges takes ITA Southern Women’s Singles Title

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU tennis team junior Taylor Bridges defeated senior Paris Corley to win the 2019 ITA Women’s Southern Regional Singles Championship.
“Overall, this was a great note to finish on with our team,” co-head coach, Julia Sell said.
After five rounds of main competition play, the final match of the singles bracket pit LSU against LSU. The match began with both Tigers contesting an even contest, splitting the first six games 3-3. Bridges was able to gain some momentum, charging ahead and taking the next three games to win the set 6-3. The second set was a strong performance from Bridges as she didn’t allow Corley to win a game, winning the set 6-0 and securing the singles title.
“Taylor (Bridges) and Paris (Corley) were professional today and they handled the situation well. Playing your teammates is the hardest thing in tennis. It’s almost hard to have that killer instinct, especially with these two since they’re such good friends and have been since they were competing at junior levels. We’re proud of how they competed against each other today,” said Julia Sell.
Up next Bridges and Corley will compete in the 2019 ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, California beginning on November 6.
