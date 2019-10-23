Louisiana’s Old State Capitol hosts 4th Annual Spirits of Louisiana Gala

Information provided by Louisiana’s Old State Capitol
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Friends of the Old State Capitol and the Old State Capitol Foundation have announced plans for the fourth annual Spirits of Louisiana event on Thursday, October 24.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Entergy will again be the "top shelf" sponsor for this event which celebrates the spirit of the National Historic Landmark with spirits crafted by Louisiana distilleries.
Last year’s event drew more than 300 people, and the event is expected to be bigger this year with 10 distilleries participating.
Attendees will sip on cocktails made with Louisiana-distilled spirits, nosh on delicious food by Heirloom Cuisine and Crave Macarons and dance the night away in this infamous castle.
All exhibits will be open and the award-winning 3D movie will be shown.
Tickets are $85 with a 10% discount for Friends of the Old State Capitol.
Each year, funds raised at the event are used for a specific project. This year’s proceeds will support a new website and fund traveling exhibits.
Tickets can be purchased HERE.
Guests must be 21 years old to attend.