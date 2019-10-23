Livingston SWAT commander, school teacher wife arrested

Livingston Parish Public Schools has been notified by law enforcement that a former employee has been placed under arrest due to an ongoing investigation. At this time we are waiting for more information to determine what the appropriate course of action will be. Livingston Parish Public Schools are committed to the safety and security of all our students and employees and is also committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation. Please contact the Attorney General’s office for any more comment on the issue.