Livingston SWAT commander, school teacher wife arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy and his wife, a Livingston Parish school teacher, have been arrested.
Dennis Perkins, who heads the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department SWAT team, was arrested in Sabine Parish on a charge of obstruction of justice.
The case is being handled by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That office is expected to release details about the arrests soon.
According to the jail records, Dennis Perkins was booked into the Sabine Parish Jail at 11:51 p.m. on Tuesday. He was booked in by investigators from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. He was picked up while on a fishing trip at Toledo Bend.
His wife, Cynthia Perkins, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on a $500,000 bond. Her charges include pornography involving juveniles and two counts of first-degree rape.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has not released any comment.
Perkins is a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker.
The Livingston Parish School System issued the following statement:
Livingston Parish Public Schools has been notified by law enforcement that a former employee has been placed under arrest due to an ongoing investigation. At this time we are waiting for more information to determine what the appropriate course of action will be. Livingston Parish Public Schools are committed to the safety and security of all our students and employees and is also committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation. Please contact the Attorney General’s office for any more comment on the issue.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.