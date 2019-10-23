Kenner teen killed after hit and run crash on I-10

KENNER, La. (WVUE) -A car crash killed a 19-year-old Kenner resident Tuesday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on I-10 westbound near Power Blvd.
Police say Jonathan Mejia was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla when his vehicle struck another vehicle.
After the crash, police say Mejia fled at a high rate of speed westbound on I-10.
For reasons still under investigation, Mejia’s car went off the roadway and crashed into the base of a light pole.
Mejia was wearing his seat belt, but sustained severe injuries in the crash. Excessive speed is a factor in the crash.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology test results are pending.
