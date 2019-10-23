GAME OF CHICKEN: Popeyes’ popular sandwich coming back, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hold the turkey, because the chicken is back just in time for Thanksgiving.
Popeyes is bringing back the chicken sandwich that changed the landscape of fast food in 2019.
Sun Holdings Inc., which runs about 150 Popeyes restaurants will put the wildly popular menu item back in stores, according to reports.
The restaurants are hiring more than 400 additional staff members to help keep up with demand of the sandwich. The store is even introducing an app to alert customers when the chicken sandwich is available, and when it’s sold out.
The sandwich was introduced to the world in August, but quickly ran out. The restaurant chain promised it would return.
Fast-food milestones over the years:
- 1960s: McDonald’s Big Mac
- 1970s: The Wendy’s Hamburger
- 1980s: Burger King French Toast Sticks
- 1990s: Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust
- 2000s: Meat-no-Carbs craze
- 2010s: Popeyes Chicken Sandwich
“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands said in a statement on Bloomberg.com. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”
The company has not confirmed an exact date but said it will be back soon.
The sandwich sparked The Great Chicken Sandwich Wars of 2019 when it launched. An innocent tweet from competitor Chick-fil-A was countered with a “…y’all good?” response from the “Louisiana Kitchen.”
Memes were born:
Fast food celebrities were made:
It spawned an ill thought out Halloween costume: Warning - You can see it here.
Fast food chains and local restaurants served up their own versions of the spicy chicken sandwiches, but the lines at Popeyes literally extended to the streets.
One person even filed a lawsuit when Popeyes ran out of the sandwich.
If you can’t wait for the buttered bun, pickles and mayo … There is an alternative:
