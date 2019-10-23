FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front approaches Friday with heavy rain likely

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday’s clear skies will continue through the evening and right into Thursday morning, with daybreak temperatures Thursday running near 50° for the Red Stick.
The forecast Thursday is a dry one through the afternoon and early evening, although clouds will be increasing through the day, with a cloudy sky expected for the evening drive home. Highs Thursday will reach the low to mid 70s.
Rains will begin to move in from the south late Thursday, with rain likely by early Friday morning as a cold front approaches from the west. Daybreak temperatures Friday will be around 60° to the lower 60s, with some neighborhoods not getting out of the 60s through the day. Everybody gets wet Friday, and while flooding is not expected to be a major issue, some WAFB neighborhoods could see rains of 1” to 2” or more between Friday and Saturday.
There could be some strong t-storms Friday ahead of the front, but the Storm Team is not anticipating a severe weather outbreak.
Then the question becomes, “When will the rains come to an end?“
Plan for rains to extend into Saturday morning, but the Storm Team believes the action will be tapering off by or before midday Saturday and should be out of the area before the LSU vs. Auburn 2:30 p.m. kickoff. However, tailgaters need to dress for a wet Saturday morning. While the game looks to be rain-free, clouds will persist through the afternoon.
Plan for a mild Sunday under fair skies with highs in the low 70s. Monday looks to be mainly dry under partly cloudy skies with highs again in the low 70s. The Storm Team forecast posts a 30% chance of rain during the latter half of Tuesday in advance of our next frontal system. Wednesday looks wet, with rains lingering into Thursday morning before that rainmaker clears out to the east. It’s still more than a week away, but at this point, the First Alert Forecast is anticipating fair skies for the little ghosts and goblins during Halloween evening, with a dry Friday and Saturday to follow.
