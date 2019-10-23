FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front approaches Friday with heavy rain likely

Plan for a mild Sunday under fair skies with highs in the low 70s. Monday looks to be mainly dry under partly cloudy skies with highs again in the low 70s. The Storm Team forecast posts a 30% chance of rain during the latter half of Tuesday in advance of our next frontal system. Wednesday looks wet, with rains lingering into Thursday morning before that rainmaker clears out to the east. It’s still more than a week away, but at this point, the First Alert Forecast is anticipating fair skies for the little ghosts and goblins during Halloween evening, with a dry Friday and Saturday to follow.