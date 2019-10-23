FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead, but with wet Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What a way to start an October morning – temperatures again significantly cooler than 24 hours ago; in the mid to upper 40°s – it hasn’t been this chilly in nearly 6 months.
We’re not in “record territory” that would be 37° (set in 1937) but grab the jackets anyway, it will feel good. Enjoy a spectacular day – this is how autumn “should be” - plenty of sunshine, light winds and temperatures topping out in the low/mid 70°s.
Overnight, mostly clear and not quite as chilly – a low in the lower 50°s; tomorrow, you’ll notice increasing clouds beginning in the late morning into the afternoon, a 20% coverage of light rain and a high of 75°.
