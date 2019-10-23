Entergy New Orleans could be fined $1 million for fair weather power outages

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Entergy New Orleans may have to to pay a hefty fine over fair weather outages.
The New Orleans City Council passed a resolution Wednesday to fine ENO $1 million during a Utility Committee Meeting.
Council members fault Entergy for numerous power outages during good weather from 2014 to 2017.
Some council members say the utility didn’t invest enough to make the system more reliable.
The full council must weigh in and pass the resolution before the fine can be imposed.
Entergy opposes the fine.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.