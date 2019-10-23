Downtown Baton Rouge library now expected to open spring of 2020 after construction mishap in early 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge city leaders say work on the downtown library should be complete sometime during spring of 2020.
A structural problem with the $20 million building halted construction for nearly a year. The library was originally supposed to be completed in fall of 2018. There was some thought the building could open by the end of November 2019, but workers still have to finish lighting, painting, and flooring the facility.
“The hardest part of this project has been that people are so anxious to get in it, so just a little bit longer. It’s just like rebuilding after the flood. You just have to give it a little bit more time. We’re doing it right, giving it the attention it needs," said Mary Stein, assistance director of East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
Once the cosmetic details are finished, the city will begin moving furniture into the building ahead of a grand opening in spring.
