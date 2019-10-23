Blackhawk gun holsters recalled because of injury risk

(WAFB) - A brand of gun holsters is being recalled because the design might change the safety switch, potentially triggering the gun.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on Oct. 22 for 3,100 units of Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters.
These holsters were sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide and online at www.blackhawk.com from June 2019 through August 2019 for about $65.
The holster design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it. When this occurs, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystander.
No injuries have been reported, but officials urge consumers to immediately stop using the holsters.
Anyone who owns one of these holsters can return them for a full refund.
Visit the recall alert for more information.
