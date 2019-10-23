Adults with special needs learn archery skills at BREC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of adults with disabilities learned how to shoot a bow and arrow Tuesday.
BREC Outdoor Adventure visited the Sunshine Club, which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities transition into life after high school. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, they learned archery.
“They get to interact with their friends and peers, they get to learn a new skill. By learning a new activity, they gain confidence in themselves by being able to do a new skill, and they enjoy the weather being at a new park and seeing new places and meeting new people,” said Molly Orr, adaptive rec manager for BREC.
The new archers tested their skills Tuesday at Claycut Bayou Park on Antioch Road.
