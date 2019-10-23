ACTION JACKSON: Baton Rouge residents claim abandoned sugar cane field becoming a hazard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents along St. Croix Avenue near Gardere Lane say they have been fighting for nearly ten years to get an abandoned sugar cane field cleaned up. They say the land has become home to many unwanted guests.
“This is being ignored. We are being ignored. I been fighting this like since 2010 or maybe before. We have armadillos and dig up all our yard, we have coons and everything, but we more concerned about the snakes. We killing snakes all the time, coming from back there,” said Helen Christoff, a resident along St. Croix Avenue.
Christoff says she’s also concerned about people using the land as a dumping site, noting areas where people have thrown away items they no longer want. However, she says her biggest fear is her home flooding because rainwater is not draining properly.
“Under all this mess, there’s a drainage canal. They took care of that and they took care of the road. Everything was clean because the farmers were there,” said Christoff.
According to the East Baton Rouge Tax Assessor’s website, the land is registered with SLP, llc. However, further digging suggests the company is no longer active after a merger. WAFB reached out to the potential current property owner, but they have not returned our messages.
“I’ve been fighting this for me and my neighbors, and I hope someone would see this and come do something about this. I’m just so tired I don’t what else to do,” said Christoff.
