22-year-old shot, killed during potential robbery on Cate Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 in the 12400 block of Cate Avenue, according to theBaton Rouge Police Department.
Hugo Lopez, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his home. Officials say Lopez died at the scene./
Investigators believe that robbery is a potential motive. There are no known suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
