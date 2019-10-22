22-year-old shot, killed during potential robbery on Cate Avenue

Hugo Lopez, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his home on Cate Avenue. (Source: WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent | October 22, 2019 at 8:35 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 8:35 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 in the 12400 block of Cate Avenue, according to theBaton Rouge Police Department.

Hugo Lopez, 22, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his home. Officials say Lopez died at the scene./

Investigators believe that robbery is a potential motive. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

