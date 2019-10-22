Two shootings reported a couple of blocks apart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two shootings were reported Tuesday evening within a couple of blocks of each other.
Emergency officials say one was in the 1900 block of Spanish Town Road, with the other in the 500 block of N 18th Street. This all happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The Baton Rouge Police Department says it was called out to the scene on N 18th Street about a reported shooting and that officers are conducting checks in the immediate area.
Officials say two people were shot, both of which sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It’s believed one of these people may in fact be the shooter.
There’s no word yet on if these two reported shootings are related. We will update this story when we know more.
