Special needs bus driver receives national recognition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge special needs bus driver has been nationally recognized for his hard work on the job.
Freddie Phillips has been driving special needs buses for East Baton Rouge Parish School System for more than 16 years. He was honored Tuesday, Oct. 22 at a meeting where he was named Special Needs Bus Driver of the Year.
“I am beyond proud of this award and I’m even more excited that my supervisors thought enough of my work to nominate me,” said Phillips.
Along with the award, he was given a plaque and a check for $1,000. He’s already thinking of others and tells WAFB he plans to use part of the money he was awarded to buy about 200 backpacks with supplies for kids in the community who need them.
“Well, that’s the only way you should be. You know, you reap what you have to sow and as a process of giving, you will receive again. Whether it comes now or later, someone will be grateful for my acts of kindness,” said Phillips.
Phillips tells WAFB this award is not just for him, but for the many other drivers who work hard every day to take area kids to and from school safely. This is the second year the AMF Bruns of America has named a national Special Needs Bus Driver of the Year.
The 2018 winner works for the Greenville County School System in South Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.