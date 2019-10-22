Southern football player earns SWAC Player of the Week honor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University football player Glendon McDaniel has earned the honor of Offensive Player of the Week.
McDaniel is joined by Keonte Hampton from Jackson State, Adrian Salazar from Jackson State, and Kymani Clark from Jackson State.
McDaniel threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns during Southern’s victory over Texas Southern 28-21 at the State Fair Showdown in Dallas. The starting quarterback was 17-for-26 passing and threw no interceptions. McDaniel then went on to throw a long pass of 35 yards and also contributed 19 yards rushing.
Up next for the Southern Jags, Alcorn State at Lorman Mississippi.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.