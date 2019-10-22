Police investigating armed robbery of Walgreens on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently investigating the armed robbery of a Walgreen on Florida Boulevard.
Police say the incident happened at the Walgreens located at 11297 Florida Blvd. on Oct. 19 around 8 p.m. It’s believed the robber entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, police say the person fled the business in a Chevy vehicle with a driver waiting.
The person is described as a black male 20 to 30-years-old who is about 6′ 3″ tall. He was seen wearing navy blue pants, a blue jacket with gray sleeves and a hood, and black flip flops.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call BRPD’s Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.