Police investigating armed robbery of Walgreens on Florida Boulevard
Police say this man reportedly robbed a Walgreens on Florida Boulevard at gunpoint. (Source: BRPD)
By Rachael Thomas | October 21, 2019 at 9:00 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 9:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently investigating the armed robbery of a Walgreen on Florida Boulevard.

Police say the incident happened at the Walgreens located at 11297 Florida Blvd. on Oct. 19 around 8 p.m. It’s believed the robber entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, police say the person fled the business in a Chevy vehicle with a driver waiting.

This vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene of an armed robbery at Walgreens. (Source: BRPD)
It's believed the suspect fled the store in this vehicle. (Source: BRPD)

The person is described as a black male 20 to 30-years-old who is about 6′ 3″ tall. He was seen wearing navy blue pants, a blue jacket with gray sleeves and a hood, and black flip flops.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call BRPD’s Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

