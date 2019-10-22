Pear, Apple, and Cranberry-Stuffed Acorn Squash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This is a very simple recipe that makes a delicious and colorful side dish for any dinner. This stuffing is perfect for the fall and any upcoming holiday meals.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 pear, peeled, cored and chopped into (¼-inch) pieces
1 apple, peeled, cored, and chopped into (¼-inch) pieces
½ cup dried cranberries
2 acorn squash
apple juice or boiling water
½ cup golden raisins
1 tsp ground cinnamon
2 tbsps melted butter or oil
salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Cut squash into half lengthwise and remove the pulp and seeds with a spoon.
In a large baking dish, add the squash halves, cut-side down. Pour ¼ inch of apple juice or boiling water into dish. Place the dish in the oven and bake 30 minutes.
In a large bowl, combine pear, apple, cranberries, golden raisins, cinnamon, butter, salt, and pepper to taste to make create a stuffing. Turn the halves over and stuff the center of each squash with the fruit mixture.
Return to oven and bake 30–45 minutes or until the squash and fruit are tender.
