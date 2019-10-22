OUR TURN: Miss Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations are in order for the newest Miss Louisiana, Mariah Clayton. The 23-year-old from Zachary was crowned over the weekend as Miss Louisiana USA 2020. The Southern University alumna played volleyball for the Jags while pursuing a psychology degree.
She says she’s excited for the new year and wants to inspire young women, by encouraging them to embrace their natural beauty and to never allow themselves to be defined by anyone else’s standard. Clayton’s long term goal is to become a licensed counselor at a school where she can also coach volleyball.
Clayton was awarded Most Photogenic as well during the pageant and will now move on to represent Louisiana as she competes for the title of Miss USA next spring.
