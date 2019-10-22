La. attorney general calls for crackdown on illegal online alcohol sales

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General is calling for online platforms to crack down on the illegal sale of alcohol.
Landry and Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey are leading a coalition made up of 46 attorneys general that’s calling on Facebook, Craigslist, and eBay to take proactive measures against alcohol sales on their platforms, which Landry says frequently violate state laws and could pose health risks.
“As we have seen recently with vaping and opioids, adolescents are finding new ways to purchase contraband online. These widely-used online platforms have a responsibility to implement meaningful systems and programs that proactively address this problem and keep our children safe,” said Landry.
In letters sent to the online platforms, the attorneys general say “everyone has an ethical and moral responsibility to protect consumers, especially those who are most vulnerable to fraud.”
The group notes that the 21st Amendment gives out the right to regulate the sale of alcohol to each state, but says they’re concerned that unlicensed, unregulated, and untaxed alcohol sales are occurring online.
“The black market products sold on these platforms may be counterfeit or tainted, sometimes with harmful health effects. So together, Republican and Democrat, we want to solve this problem and make our jurisdictions safer places to live, work, and raise families,” Landry said.
The attorneys general ask for online platforms to review their posted products to remove any illegal postings for the sale and/or transfer of alcohol. They also ask for the platforms to develop and implement programming to block and prevent users from violating state law by posting content for the sale of alcohol.
Click here to read the full letter.
Joining Landry and Frey are attorneys general from the following states/territories:
- Alabama
- American Samoa
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
