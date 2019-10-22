THE INVESTIGATORS: Surgeon accused of denying deaf patient interpreting services; doctor denies claims

“My office reached out to a potential patient who had been referred by the individual’s primary car physician. There were discussions about accommodating the patient’s communication needs. Subsequently, my office received a call from someone who indicated that he would provide interpreting services for the potential patient. He indicated that he would email his contract for services for the potential patient. No such email was ever received. Subsequently, my office called the potential patient multiple times to discuss coordination of interpreting services and an office visit. The potential patient did not return any of those phone calls. My office did not deny interpreting services to the potential patient. Any miscommunication between my office and the potential patient, while unfortunate, was not intentional.”