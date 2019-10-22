Four to be inducted into Louisiana Fire Chief’s Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four of Louisiana’s most decorated first responders will be inducted into the Louisiana Fire Chief’s Hall of Fame Tuesday.
The event is being held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the State Fire Marshal Headquarters, located on Independence Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
Chief Dan Cotten of Caddo Fire District #1, Chief Matthew Trahan from the Village of Maurice Fire Department, retired Chief H. Richard Browning, Sr. of the Brownsfield Fire Department, and retired Chief Mike Cammarosano of the Logansport Fire Department are being inducted into the hall of fame.
Browning and Cammarosano will be recognized at Tuesday’s event for their induction and to present scholarships to award winners.
