Founder of America’s Cajun Navy accused of misusing GoFundMe money for foster children’s Christmas presents

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The founder of America’s Cajun Navy was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 22 on a felony theft charge.
John Billiot Jr. was arrested and booked in Lafayette Parish for theft by fraud and misappropriation of funds.
The Lafayette Parish Jail confirms he was arrested by the Lafeytte Parish Sheriff’s Office around 12:30 p.m. They tell us he was later released on a $7,500 bond. Billiot identifies himself as a founder of the America’s Cajun Navy, which is one of the many groups under the Cajun Navy umbrella. However, those organizations are not necessarily related to the others with similar names. We’re told Billiot was part of a Cajun Navy team that went to Panama City, Florida in 2018 to help out after Hurricane Michael.
According to the sheriff’s office, Billiot started a GoFundMe account to aid in the care of some foster children and their parents. The account was set up to help the children and parents, as well as to buy Christmas presents for the kids, the sheriff’s office says.
However, only some of the money collected from the GoFundMe account was used for the benefit of the foster children, sheriff’s office officials say. The majority of the money was kept by Billiot, they say.
