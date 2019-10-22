First Alert Weather: Cooler temps have arrived

By Diane Deaton | October 22, 2019 at 4:48 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 4:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a MUCH better out-the-door on this Tuesday morning – nice and quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, temperatures starting out in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s – good visibility and light winds from the north.

Look forward to lots of October sunshine today – light northerly winds and an afternoon high in the mid 70°s.

Overnight, clear and noticeably cooler – a low dropping into the upper 40°s; tomorrow another autumn beauty ahead – sunny and pleasantly mild – a high of 73°.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.