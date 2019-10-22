FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead, but with wet Friday

Our two key models, the GFS and ECMWF, are split on the evolution of Friday’s front, however. The American GFS clears the rains out by Friday evening, while the European model has rains lingering well into Saturday. The bottom line is Friday looks to be wet through most or all of the day, with a dry spell arriving sometime Saturday. But the dry-out will not last long, as Sunday’s forecast includes spotty to isolated showers for the latter half of the day. Plan for highs over the weekend near 70° to the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday.