FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead, but with wet Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No one could possibly complain about Tuesday’s beautiful weather and it looks like we’re in line for a near repeat Wednesday. If anything, Wednesday will be a little cooler even. Wednesday sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s for many WAFB neighborhoods, making it one of the coolest morning starts since April, and the day’s forecast calls for sunshine all day long, with highs in the low to mid 70s. It’ll be another October beauty!
Thursday looks good too, with fair skies and highs again in the low to mid 70s around the WAFB region. While we might see a couple of showers late Thursday, that looks to be long after sunset.
The Storm Team continues to give you a First Alert heads-up for a wet Friday. Our next cold front arrives then, delivering showers and thunderstorms. At this stage, it’s still too early to confidently assess the severe weather threat, but early guidance suggests rain totals are likely to reach 1” or more for much of the WAFB area. Temperatures may hover in the 60s throughout Friday across the capital city region.
Our two key models, the GFS and ECMWF, are split on the evolution of Friday’s front, however. The American GFS clears the rains out by Friday evening, while the European model has rains lingering well into Saturday. The bottom line is Friday looks to be wet through most or all of the day, with a dry spell arriving sometime Saturday. But the dry-out will not last long, as Sunday’s forecast includes spotty to isolated showers for the latter half of the day. Plan for highs over the weekend near 70° to the lower 70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Into next week, the forecast currently calls for isolated showers Monday, with rains increasing Tuesday into the mid-week to close out October.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.