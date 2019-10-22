Coach Odums previews Alcorn State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums will preview Saturday’s game against Alcorn State in Lorman, Miss.
Southern (4-3, 3-0 SWAC) is coming off a tough-fought 28-21 win over Texas Southern at the Texas State Fair in Dallas. Alcorn State (5-2, 3-0 SWAC) rolled to a 42-17 home win over Savannah State. The Jags are 1-3 on the road, while the Braves are 4-0 at home.
Southern quarterback Bubba McDaniel was 17-of-26 for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Jamar Washington led the ground attack for the Jaguars on five carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.
The Jaguar defense was led by Benjamin Harris and Caleb Carter. Each had seven tackles. Jakoby Pappillion and Calvin Lunkins each had six tackles. Tamaurice Smith, who leads the SWAC in interceptions, got his fourth pick of the season in the first quarter. The Jags lead the SWAC in interceptions.
Alcorn State is averaging 34 points per game and holding opponents to 21 points each contest. The Braves are 20-of-22 in the red zone with 18 touchdowns.
