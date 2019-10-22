City releases updates to Hard Rock street closures and evacuation zone

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City Officials are beginning to reduce the evacuation zone surrounding the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site and reopen streets as their priorities begin to shift.
According to Mayor Latoya Cantrell, their top priority is the recovery of the bodies of two workers that remain inside of the building. Demolition contractors will be working with Search and Rescue to help remove debris and allow crews to make their way to the locations of the workers’ bodies.
While plans have shifted back to search and recovery following the implosion of two cranes at the site, the City will be reducing the evacuation zone surrounding the site. A fence will be installed around the area by the New Orleans Fire Department.
City officials say the exclusion zone is no longer in effect. They also added that the Orpheum Theater is no longer included in the evacuation zone.
A tweet from NOLA Ready is urging residents and visitors to resume walking along Canal Street and the French Quarter to support local businesses that were effected during the Hard Rock collapse now that the exclusion zone has been lifted.
Businesses that are in the current evacuation zone will have to complete a safety check with the New Orleans Fire Department, Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Department of Safety and Permits. Owners should call 311 to schedule a safety check.
Businesses in the evacuation zone or the road closure zone and have been impacted by the closures are asked to take a Business Impact Survey as soon as possible.
Workers who have been impacted by the collapse should reach out to the Louisiana Workforce Commission for unemployment insurance consideration. Those applying for unemployment insurance can visit www.laworks.net or call (866) 783-5567 or apply at the Job 1 Career Center located at 3400 Tulane Avenue.
The City is offering assistance for businesses and employees affected by the collapse. Those affected can call 311 for assistance from staff with the City’s Community and Economic Development Office.
Several streets remain closed to vehicle traffic:
- Canal Street from Basin Street to Dauphine Street
- Iberville Street from North Rampart Street to Burgundy Street
- Bienville Street from Basin Street to Burgundy Street
- North Rampart Street from Conti Street to Common Street
- Burgundy Street from Conti Street to Canal Street
The City is making plans to reopen traffic in both directions on Basin Street and Roosevelt Way from Common St. to Canal Street.
The RTA has made plans to relocate their temporary central transit hub from their headquarters located on Canal St. to Duncan Plaza. The move, which was originally planned for Sunday, will happen Wednesday morning at 3 a.m.
Riders who normally catch the bus at Canal St. and Elk Street will need to go to Duncan Plaza to catch the bus. RTA will also provide on-site operations and customer service at the site.
For more information on the changes, visit norta.com.
