Child treated on scene after Baton Rouge duplex fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A child was treated on the scene of a duplex fire in Baton Rouge Monday, Oct. 21.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the fire, which was at a home in the 12300 block of Robbie Avenue, was started by an electrical short in the back bedroom. Firefighters arrived to find one side of the duplex engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that side of the duplex. However, the adjacent unit did receive heavy smoke and water damage, BRFD says.
In total, 12 people were displaced by the fire, BRFD officials say.
One child was treated by emergency personnel on scene and released. No other injuries were reported.
