Baton Rouge area law enforcement agencies to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge area law enforcement agencies are participating in this year’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is being held Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) puts on the event each year to provide people with a safe way to dispose of unwanted or expired prescriptions drugs.
Several agencies in the Baton Rouge area are participating, including the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Baker Police Department, the Plaquemine Police Department, the Walker Police Department, the Zachary Police Department, and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Drugs will be collected at various locations on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click here to search for drop-off locations and to find other participating agencies.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.