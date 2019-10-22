Baton Rouge area law enforcement agencies to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 26. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas | October 22, 2019 at 6:10 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 6:13 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge area law enforcement agencies are participating in this year’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is being held Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) puts on the event each year to provide people with a safe way to dispose of unwanted or expired prescriptions drugs.

“The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”
Several agencies in the Baton Rouge area are participating, including the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Baker Police Department, the Plaquemine Police Department, the Walker Police Department, the Zachary Police Department, and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Drugs will be collected at various locations on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

