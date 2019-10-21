Zachary native, Southern University alumna crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2020

In a facebook post, Southern University Athletics congratulated Mariah Clayton on being crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2020. Clayton is an alumna of Southern. She played volleyball for the university while working to earn a degree in Psychology. (Source: RPM Productions)
By Kevin Foster | October 20, 2019 at 9:43 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 9:43 PM

(WAFB) - Zachary native Mariah Clayton was crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2020 following a pageant held Saturday, Oct. 19. As the newly crowned Miss Louisiana USA, Clayton will go on to represent Louisiana in the Miss USA pageant.

“Can’t believe this is my life,” Clayton wrote in a tweet celebrating her win. “Grateful.”

Clayton is a graduate of Zachary High School and an alumna of Southern University where she studied Psychology, a biography on the university’s website states.

While at Southern University, Clayton played on the volleyball team as a defensive specialist. Clayton also played volleyball in high school, winning Zachary High School’s Captain’s Award in 2012.

