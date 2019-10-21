Woman’s Hospital launches ‘Hope Notes’ for anyone to send electronic letters to cancer patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital has a program where you can submit notes of encouragement online to breast and GYN cancer patients.
Hope Notes is an online portal that allows users to easily send messages of inspiration to women fighting cancer. The program was developed by Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center for patients at its Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion.
The Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion had kicked off the program in September to coincide with National Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month followed by National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
“Positive interactions and communication with patients has shown to enhance clinical treatments, so we are excited to bring Hope Notes to our patients,” said Cynthia Rabalais, executive director of the Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion. “It’s also a wonderful outlet for those who want to do something to help cancer patients, yet may not have other means to do so. It’s an easy, but powerful way to make a difference.”
Anyone can send one of these personalized messages of hope free of charge by going to breastandgyncancer.org/hope. Once you’re there, you can choose to electronically sign your name or have it delivered anonymously.
The Hope Notes portal provides several design options as well as a prepared inspirational message. You also have the option to compose your own message to a patient.
The notes will then be printed and hand-delivered to patients when they arrive for treatment.
