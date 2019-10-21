WAFB lands 5 EMMY nominations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB-TV received five EMMY nominations for its work over the past year, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
The station received nominations in the categories of Newscast, Investigative Series, Health/Science, Human Interest and Societal Concerns.
“I’m extremely proud of our WAFB team and the individuals nominated,” said WAFB General Manager Ronna Corrente. “This team goes above and beyond every day to keep our viewers informed. The commitment to quality local journalism is evident by these nominations.”
WAFB 9NEWS at 5pm received a nomination in the newscast category. That particular newscast won an EMMY Award in the same category in 2017.
The investigative series nomination was for the station’s series of reports on an inmate, who was a sex offender, found working at the home of West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes.
In Health/Science, our team told the story of a woman suffering from transient global amnesia who was experiencing her “first Christmas” since her memory loss.
Our human interest nomination came from our report on “Bonnie the Service Dog.” Bonnie was given to a former sheriff’s deputy suffering from PTSD after the deputy was shot in the line of duty.
And, WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell and Chris Blades were nominated for their documentary entitled “Chasing a Fix,” which profiled the difficult struggles associated with heroin addiction.
The winners will be announced during a ceremony in Orlando, FL in December.
Here is a list of all of the WAFB EMMY nominations:
Newscast – Evening – Smaller Markets
WAFB 9 News at Five
Heather Phung, Greg Meriwether, Elizabeth Vowell, Allison Childers, Steve Caparotta
WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, LA
Investigative Series
The Sheriff and The Sex Offender
Kiran Chawla, Robb Hays, Derron Daquano, Robert Hollins
WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, LA
Health/Science
First Christmas
Elizabeth Vowell, Rick Portier
WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, LA
Human Interest
Bonnie the Service Dog
Kiran Chawla, Derron Daquano
WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, LA
Societal Concerns – Program
Chasing a Fix
Elizabeth Vowell, Christopher Blades
WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, LA
