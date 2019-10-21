WAFB lands 5 EMMY nominations

WAFB-TV received five EMMY nominations for its work over the past year. (Source: AP graphics)
By WAFB Staff | October 21, 2019 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 10:22 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB-TV received five EMMY nominations for its work over the past year, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

The station received nominations in the categories of Newscast, Investigative Series, Health/Science, Human Interest and Societal Concerns.

“I’m extremely proud of our WAFB team and the individuals nominated,” said WAFB General Manager Ronna Corrente. “This team goes above and beyond every day to keep our viewers informed. The commitment to quality local journalism is evident by these nominations.”

WAFB 9NEWS at 5pm received a nomination in the newscast category. That particular newscast won an EMMY Award in the same category in 2017.

The investigative series nomination was for the station’s series of reports on an inmate, who was a sex offender, found working at the home of West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes.

In Health/Science, our team told the story of a woman suffering from transient global amnesia who was experiencing her “first Christmas” since her memory loss.

Our human interest nomination came from our report on “Bonnie the Service Dog.” Bonnie was given to a former sheriff’s deputy suffering from PTSD after the deputy was shot in the line of duty.

And, WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell and Chris Blades were nominated for their documentary entitled “Chasing a Fix,” which profiled the difficult struggles associated with heroin addiction.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony in Orlando, FL in December.

Here is a list of all of the WAFB EMMY nominations:

Newscast – Evening – Smaller Markets

WAFB 9 News at Five

Heather Phung, Greg Meriwether, Elizabeth Vowell, Allison Childers, Steve Caparotta

WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, LA

Investigative Series

The Sheriff and The Sex Offender

Kiran Chawla, Robb Hays, Derron Daquano, Robert Hollins

WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, LA

Health/Science

First Christmas

Elizabeth Vowell, Rick Portier

WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, LA

Human Interest

Bonnie the Service Dog

Kiran Chawla, Derron Daquano

WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, LA

Societal Concerns – Program

Chasing a Fix

Elizabeth Vowell, Christopher Blades

WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, LA

