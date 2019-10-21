Three former Tigers prepare for the 2019 World Series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three former LSU players are part of the 2019 pennant-winning teams that will play in the 2019 World Series.
World Series play is set to start Tuesday night in Houston as the American League champion Astros play host to the National League champion Washington Nationals.
Former LSU star Alex Bregman and right-handed pitcher Will Harris are on the Astros’ 25-man active roster.
Outfielder Andrew Stevenson is now eligible to move up to the 25-man active roster for the Nationals. He is currently on the 40 man roster.
Houston is seeking its second World Series title in three seasons, while Washington is making its first World Series appearance.
Bregman hit .296 (164-for-554) in the regular season for the Astros with 37 doubles, two triples, 41 homers, 112 RBI and 122 runs. He is batting .257 in Houston’s postseason games with one homer, four RBI and 10 runs scored.
Harris, a 2016 American League All-Star who is in his fifth year with Houston, made 68 regular-season appearances out of the Astros’ bullpen, recording a 4-1 mark with a 1.50 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 60 innings. In seven postseason appearances, he has worked 5.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and one save.
Stevenson has played in 31 games this season for the Nationals, batting .367 (11-for-30) with one double, one triple and five runs scored.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.